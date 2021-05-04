GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) released its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ GLYC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. 1,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,132. GlycoMimetics has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

