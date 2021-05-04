Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $12.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. 91,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 804,251 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $9.35.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Golden Ocean Group had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $168.71 million for the quarter.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.