Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $83.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $83.97.

