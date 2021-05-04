Golem (GLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $14.81 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. One Golem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000822 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golem has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Golem has a total market cap of $448.09 million and $14.81 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00079100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00068580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.99 or 0.00862461 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,374.23 or 0.09862089 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.69 or 0.00100368 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00044933 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.