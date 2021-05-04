Golos Blockchain (GLS) Hits Market Cap of $631,329.22

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Golos Blockchain has a total market cap of $631,329.22 and $243.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00030920 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010449 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000029 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00009390 BTC.

About Golos Blockchain

GLS uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 256,128,110 coins. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

