good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Given a C$1.50 Price Target at Raymond James

good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) received a C$1.50 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.80 price target on shares of good natured Products and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

GDNP remained flat at $C$1.01 during trading on Tuesday. 398,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,274. The company has a market cap of C$182.94 million and a P/E ratio of -16.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,981.30. good natured Products has a 1 year low of C$0.12 and a 1 year high of C$1.98.

About good natured Products

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; desk accessories, including stackable legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, and paper clip dispensers; recyclers and waste bins; and totes and crates, as well as compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids.

