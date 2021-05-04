Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 12.67%.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

GTIM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 39,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.22. Good Times Restaurants has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, VP Scott Lefever sold 7,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $29,141.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,167 shares in the company, valued at $190,409.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Jobson purchased 8,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,810,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,356. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,295 shares of company stock valued at $160,156 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.