Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider David Arnold Sells 2,500 Shares

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88).

David Arnold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, David Arnold sold 2,572 shares of Grafton Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.17), for a total value of £25,925.76 ($33,872.17).

On Thursday, March 11th, David Arnold acquired 100 shares of Grafton Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, with a total value of £1,032 ($1,348.31).

GFTU traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,187 ($15.51). 1,006,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 666,854. Grafton Group plc has a one year low of GBX 581.50 ($7.60) and a one year high of GBX 1,223 ($15.98). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,063.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 926.66. The company has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Grafton Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,155 ($15.09) to GBX 1,235 ($16.14) in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,040 ($13.59) target price on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Shore Capital increased their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 952.14 ($12.44).

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

