Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.96 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

NYSE GTN traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.47. 1,534,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,681. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $11.02 and a 1 year high of $23.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,796.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227 in the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

