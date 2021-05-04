Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after CSFB raised their price target on the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00. The company traded as high as C$36.00 and last traded at C$35.96, with a volume of 241628 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$35.64.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.50 target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price target (down from C$37.00) on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.60.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Senior Officer Paul Mahon bought 35,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$958,659.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 197,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,376,261.65. Also, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$108,059.69. In the last three months, insiders purchased 417,546 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,420.

The firm has a market cap of C$33.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$34.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 13.27.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco Inc. will post 3.4100003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

About Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO)

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

