Green Plains Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.43) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Green Plains in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Levy now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.41). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Green Plains’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Green Plains from $20.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Green Plains from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

Green Plains stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $31.80.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.25. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 114.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 17.1% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,548.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Green Plains by 202.6% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 30,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

