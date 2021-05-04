Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Issues Earnings Results

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.69. 50,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GPRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.