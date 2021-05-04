Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 49.83% and a negative return on equity of 57.99%.

GPP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.15. 32,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,687. The company has a market capitalization of $281.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.86. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $13.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

GPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 31 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 44 acres of land; and six fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

