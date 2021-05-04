Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Shares Down 1.7%

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH)’s stock price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.65. 702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Several research firms recently commented on GBNH. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.25 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. It offers transcranial magnetic stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy that provides electromagnetic stimulation to brain regions associated with mood regulation for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders.

