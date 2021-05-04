Gregory M. Bryant Sells 2,842 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86.

Intel stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 35,133,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,211,918. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

