Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $17.23

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.23, but opened at $18.19. Grifols shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 6,291 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRFS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,205,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,755,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grifols by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,216,000 after acquiring an additional 380,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Grifols during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,137,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Grifols by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,382,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Grifols by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,669,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,784,000 after purchasing an additional 443,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

