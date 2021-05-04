Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Up 34.2% in April

Gritstone Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 31st total of 3,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 83.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Gritstone Oncology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 7,072 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Gritstone Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $8,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.74. 2,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,717,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.20. Gritstone Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.75.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. Research analysts expect that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRTS. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Gritstone Oncology

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

