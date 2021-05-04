Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Increased to $214.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target raised by Benchmark from $190.00 to $214.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GPI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.68.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Shares of GPI opened at $167.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $41.60 and a one year high of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.58 and a 200 day moving average of $141.58.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Group 1 Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 11.34%.

In other news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,175,055.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total value of $255,390.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.