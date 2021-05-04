Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.00% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Grubhub exited first-quarter 2021 with new diner wins. Both Gross Food Sales and average order size increased year over year. The company’s expanding partner base is expected to help it rapidly penetrate the growing food takeout market in the United States. Grubhub now has more than 280K restaurant partners. Markedly, the company has expanded relationships with the likes of Arby’s, Jack in the Box, McDonald’s and Subway. Moreover, robust adoption of online food ordering along with higher ordering frequency from the existing diner base was a major positive. However, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Markedly, in June 2020, Grubhub announced its acquisition by Just Eat Takeaway.com that will create the largest and only profitable online food marketplace outside of China.”

Get Grubhub alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.92.

GRUB stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.28. 14,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,884. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.15. Grubhub has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $85.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 0.96.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $292,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,261,941.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $159,815.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,638 shares of company stock valued at $943,031. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 468.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 23,183 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 28.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grubhub (GRUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.