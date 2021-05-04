GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned 0.11% of The J. M. Smucker worth $15,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,951.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SJM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $132.36. 8,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,169,453. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.40 and its 200-day moving average is $118.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

