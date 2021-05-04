GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $12,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,353,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $364,824,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Unilever alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

UL stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.50. 176,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,707. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5159 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.