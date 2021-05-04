GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 6,815 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,815 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,371 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.