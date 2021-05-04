GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $219.15. The company had a trading volume of 20,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,964. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.49 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $87.07 and a 52-week high of $219.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.58.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $72,159.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

