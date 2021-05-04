GWM Advisors LLC Buys 7,195 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 102.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.46% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $880,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000.

VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF stock opened at $55.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.88 and a 200 day moving average of $49.70. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $57.41.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.