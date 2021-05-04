GWM Advisors LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $378.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.61. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.27 and a 52 week high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 134.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.61.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

