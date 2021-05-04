GWM Advisors LLC Has $721,000 Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

GWM Advisors LLC lessened its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,815 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $948,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.06 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.