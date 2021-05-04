GWM Advisors LLC Has $815,000 Stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

GWM Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 31.3% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 3.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 11,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $1,295,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM stock opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.83. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.76%.

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $795,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Argus increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

