GWM Advisors LLC Takes $634,000 Position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,507 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Akoustis Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $2,716,000.00. Also, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 253,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 428,242 shares of company stock worth $5,819,948. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $422.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 9.34, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.93.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 594.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on AKTS. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

