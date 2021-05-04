Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

HNRG traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. 353,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,365. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Hallador Energy has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

