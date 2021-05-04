Halving Coin (HALV) Price Hits $0.0416 on Major Exchanges

Halving Coin (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Halving Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000112 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Halving Coin has traded 26.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Halving Coin has a total market capitalization of $75,556.40 and approximately $145.00 worth of Halving Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00065160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.05 or 0.00265783 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004220 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $636.57 or 0.01174540 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00031735 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.75 or 0.00728354 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54,290.27 or 1.00171977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Halving Coin Coin Profile

Halving Coin’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,701 coins. The official website for Halving Coin is halvingcoin.space. Halving Coin’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Halving Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Halving Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Halving Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

