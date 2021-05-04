Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Position in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cacti Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 47,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. Credit Suisse Group AG has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.40.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.76%.

Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

