Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total transaction of $19,013,149.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $288,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,780 shares of company stock worth $26,987,343. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $867.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $495.55 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $780.58 and its 200-day moving average is $763.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.