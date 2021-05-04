Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $895,000 Holdings in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dropbox by 965.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803,085 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,989,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dropbox by 652.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,339 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dropbox by 4,942.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,753,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $36,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,027 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,290 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DBX shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.26, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $504.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

