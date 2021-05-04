Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Orion Energy Systems were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX opened at $5.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.05 million, a PE ratio of 146.29 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $44.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.97 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

