Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Makes New Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in GrowGeneration in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

In other GrowGeneration news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 875.78 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average of $41.47.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GRWG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

