Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,019 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BILL. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $175,795,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after acquiring an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after acquiring an additional 595,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $153.84 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion and a PE ratio of -295.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.40 and a 200-day moving average of $139.45.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total value of $352,520.00. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total value of $266,895.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,057 shares of company stock valued at $26,792,475. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

