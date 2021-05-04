Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,605.97

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,605.97 ($20.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,722.50 ($22.50). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47), with a volume of 1,118,776 shares changing hands.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,493 ($19.51) to GBX 1,695 ($22.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,915 ($25.02) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,980 ($25.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,390 ($18.16) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,653.75 ($21.61).

The stock has a market cap of £8.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,613.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,605.97.

In other news, insider Philip Johnson bought 1,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,545 ($20.19) per share, with a total value of £29,833.95 ($38,978.25).

About Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

