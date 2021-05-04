Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Announces Earnings Results

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ HLIT traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,089. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market cap of $708.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,265 shares of company stock worth $2,688,322 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HLIT. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

