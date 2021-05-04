Hathor (HTR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5.46 Million

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $230.05 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hathor has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00002335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.98 or 0.00066026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $145.65 or 0.00267308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.20 or 0.01162096 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00032317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.14 or 0.00734367 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,489.79 or 1.00003672 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

