Hayward (HAYW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HAYW opened at $19.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.11. Hayward has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $20.50.

HAYW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

In other news, CFO Eifion Jones acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rick Roetken acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $442,000.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

