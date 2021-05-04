HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Robert A. Waterman Sells 72,845 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 270,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:HCA opened at $204.51 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.60.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,318 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,673,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,758,000 after purchasing an additional 540,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,149,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,653,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,362,000 after acquiring an additional 263,446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.10.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

