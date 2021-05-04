Head-To-Head Comparison: Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) versus Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO)

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II (NASDAQ:THBR) and Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Global Cord Blood’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thunder Bridge Acquisition II N/A N/A N/A Global Cord Blood 42.17% 12.77% 6.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Global Cord Blood, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thunder Bridge Acquisition II 0 0 2 0 3.00 Global Cord Blood 0 0 0 0 N/A

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II currently has a consensus price target of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 84.08%. Given Thunder Bridge Acquisition II’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Thunder Bridge Acquisition II is more favorable than Global Cord Blood.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Thunder Bridge Acquisition II shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Cord Blood has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Thunder Bridge Acquisition II and Global Cord Blood’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thunder Bridge Acquisition II N/A N/A $2.08 million N/A N/A Global Cord Blood $172.50 million 3.63 $66.48 million N/A N/A

Global Cord Blood has higher revenue and earnings than Thunder Bridge Acquisition II.

Summary

Global Cord Blood beats Thunder Bridge Acquisition II on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thunder Bridge Acquisition II

Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to seek a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Acquisition II, Ltd. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2020, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality; one in the Guangdong province; and one in the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong.

