Head-To-Head Contrast: BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) & Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) and Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Valley National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Valley National Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Valley National Bancorp 1 3 3 0 2.29

Valley National Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.88, suggesting a potential downside of 22.10%. Given Valley National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Valley National Bancorp is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Valley National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BANCO DO BRASIL/S $31.37 billion 0.50 $4.60 billion N/A N/A Valley National Bancorp $1.54 billion 3.69 $309.79 million $0.92 15.17

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Valley National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares BANCO DO BRASIL/S and Valley National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BANCO DO BRASIL/S 11.64% 13.14% 0.93% Valley National Bancorp 20.63% 8.85% 0.95%

Dividends

BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Valley National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Valley National Bancorp pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Valley National Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Valley National Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Valley National Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valley National Bancorp beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers various loan products comprising residential mortgage loans, automobile loans, secured personal lines of credit, and home equity loans; and floating rate and adjustable rate commercial and industrial loans, as well as fixed rate owner occupied and commercial real estate loans. It also invests in securities and interest-bearing deposits with other banks; and offers international banking services, such as standby letters of credit, documentary letters of credit and related products, and other ancillary services, such as foreign exchange transactions, documentary collections, foreign wire transfers, and transaction accounts for non-resident aliens. In addition, the company provides asset management advisory and trust services; property and casualty, life, health, and title insurance agency services; and health care equipment lending and other commercial equipment leasing services, as well as real estate related investments. Further, it offers other banking services comprising automated teller machine, telephone and Internet banking, remote deposit capturing, overdraft, drive-in and night deposit, and safe deposit services. The company operates 226 branches in New Jersey, New York, Florida, and Alabama. Valley National Bancorp was founded in 1927 and is based in New York, New York.

