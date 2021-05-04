Head-To-Head Contrast: Lufax (NYSE:LU) versus Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Oportun Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial -4.98% -4.66% -1.07%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Oportun Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Oportun Financial $600.10 million 0.97 $61.60 million $1.12 18.65

Oportun Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lufax and Oportun Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 6 0 2.50 Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75

Lufax currently has a consensus target price of $17.57, indicating a potential upside of 47.67%. Oportun Financial has a consensus target price of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.12%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lufax beats Oportun Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

