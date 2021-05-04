Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HEAD opened at GBX 455 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 455.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 384.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of £387.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01. Headlam Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 235 ($3.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 472 ($6.17).

Headlam Group Company Profile

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

