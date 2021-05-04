Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Health and Happiness (H&H) International (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products principally in Mainland China, Australia, New Zealand and internationally. Health and Happiness International Holdings Limited, formerly known as Biostime Pharmaceuticals Limited., is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

BTSDF stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.00. Health and Happiness has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $4.22.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

