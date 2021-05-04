Health Catalyst (HCAT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Health Catalyst has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The business had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.62.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

In other news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $179,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 84,046 shares in the company, valued at $4,309,878.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,699 shares of company stock valued at $921,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

