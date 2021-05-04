Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $446.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.89 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 4.19%. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Healthpeak Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.530-1.610 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.98-1.06 EPS.

PEAK traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $34.03. 2,677,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,395,919. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 56.72, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PEAK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Capital One Financial upgraded Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

