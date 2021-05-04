HeartBout Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,019.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One HeartBout coin can now be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 15% against the US dollar. HeartBout has a total market capitalization of $410,128.67 and approximately $1,019.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00090642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00019496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00069567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $469.20 or 0.00855739 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,402.43 or 0.09853117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00101320 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00044533 BTC.

HeartBout Coin Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

