Hefren Tillotson Inc. Purchases 4,018 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 3.2% of Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hefren Tillotson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $14,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $153.90. 74,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,676. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.38 and its 200-day moving average is $141.43. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $154.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

